Following high court intervention, Majithia supporter Jobanpreet Singh released from Amritsar jail 

Following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia's supporter Jobanpreet Singh of Sohian Kalan village was released from Amritsar Central Jail on Friday evening.

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Jobanpreet was arrested by the Majitha police in a case that triggered a controversy after Majithia and his supporters allegedly stormed the Majitha police station on Sunday in an attempt to secure his release.

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Following the incident, the police registered a case against Majithia and his supporters under various charges, including obstructing a public servant and using criminal force against a public servant. Majithia had maintained that Jobanpreet was falsely implicated and arrested in a fabricated case.

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Subsequently, Jobanpreet's family approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that he had been illegally detained due to political vendetta. On Wednesday, the High Court ordered his release, reportedly describing the arrest as "illegal and unconstitutional".

Mukhwant Singh, Jobanpreet's father, challenged the arrest, stating that his son had served as a polling agent for an Akali Dal candidate during the recent municipal election. He alleged that the FIR was falsely registered and termed the arrest a gross misuse of police machinery for political purposes. The petition also contended that mandatory legal safeguards governing arrests had not been followed, rendering the detention unlawful.

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Amanbir Singh Sayali, counsel for Jobanpreet, alleged that despite the High Court's directions, his client's release was unnecessarily delayed by the jail authorities. He said the family was compelled to approach the High Court again, which advised them to seek relief from the local court. After the High Court order was presented before the local court, directions were issued to the jail authorities, following which Jobanpreet was released.

Speaking to reporters after his release, Jobanpreet termed the court's decision a vindication of his stand.