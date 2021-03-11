Food Commission member inspects midday meals at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar, August 18
A member of the Food Commission, Punjab, Preeti Chawla inspected various government schools in the district today. She laid stress on the need for compulsory blood sugar level estimation test for all children along with the ongoing deworming and folic acid supplement programme.
Chawla said, “It has been seen that a sizeable number of children are suffering from diabetes and testing will help diagnose these children at an early stage.” She also asked the department to ensure routine medical checkup of all students.
She held a meeting with the officials at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (development).
