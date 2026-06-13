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Home / Amritsar / Food festival brings authentic flavours of Delhi to Amritsar

Food festival brings authentic flavours of Delhi to Amritsar

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:48 AM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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Old Delhi’s affordable and flavourful street foods — such as chaat, parathas, nihari, keema and chole bhature — are the stuff of legends.
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Delhi is ranked among the world’s best food destinations, thanks to its perfect mix of refined, luxurious, modern restaurants and historic, traditional street food. Old Delhi’s affordable and flavourful street foods — such as chaat, parathas, jalebi, nihari, keema, and chole bhature — are the stuff of legends. Bringing that same authentic Delhi experience to Amritsar is Voco Amritsar’s Dilli 6 Food Festival.

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Think kebabs, nihari, chaats, parathas and chole bhature, which could well be declared Delhi’s official food ambassador.

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The Dilli 6 festival features a dinner buffet menu inspired by the generous portions synonymous with Delhi’s street food culture. From Jama Masjid’s legendary tawa keema kaleji and boti kebabs served with khameeri roti (fermented bread), to the famed modern Mughlai dish chicken changezi — a creamy, spicy chicken curry that some historians believe was dramatically named after the Mongol warlord Genghis Khan — the spread is extensive. Other highlights include Paharganj-style chole bhature, known for its extra fluffiness and tang, West Delhi’s rara chaap and momos inspired by the popular food stalls of Sarojini Nagar.

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Executive Chef Sumit Kumar, who has 16 years of culinary experience in Delhi’s food and hospitality industry, says the menu reflects the city’s authentic food culture.

“Delhi has a unique mix of modern and traditional food offerings. Its most historic and iconic street food delicacies come with rich histories, ranging from Mughlai kitchens and Punjabi influences to today’s globally inspired Pan-Asian favourites. We have tried to recreate elements of Delhi’s famous food spots, many of which have been serving the same dishes for decades, mastering flavour over quantity,” he said.

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His previous stint with ITC in Delhi has also enabled him to introduce some modern twists to traditional recipes.

“We have live cooking stations and timeless recipes that have been loved for generations. The food served here tells a story,” he said.

His advice: “Come hungry and savour the stories behind every bite.”

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