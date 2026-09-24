Food safety dept tightens noose around eateries in Amritsar

The Food Safety Department has stepped up inspections of milk dairies, sweet shops, bakeries and other food establishments across the holy city as the festive season begins. Officials of the department collected samples, destroyed unsafe food and took action against establishments found violating food safety norms.

During a special drive, food safety teams inspected milk dairies in areas including Rambagh, Joura Fatak, Tarn Taran Road, Ajnala, Beas and Chheharta. The teams collected eight samples of paneer and 12 samples of khoya, which were sent to the State Food Laboratory, Kharar, for analysis.

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Food business operators were directed not to use analogue paneer and to maintain proper hygiene on their premises. The department also conducted an intensive inspection drive at sweet shops and bakeries across the city. As many as 25 establishments were inspected, and improvement notices were issued to 14 food business operators for deficiencies.

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Five challans were issued for unhygienic conditions, while a case is proposed against an establishment allegedly operating without a food licence under Section 63 of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

During the inspections, nearly 15 kg of stale sweets and 12 litres of poor-quality snack sauce were destroyed on the spot.

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In a separate complaint-based inspection on September 22, a food safety team inspected two establishments in Ranjit Avenue and collected three samples — honey, almond cake and a soft drink — for testing. The team also destroyed around 30 litres of expired cold drink and 5 kg of rotten fruit found during the inspections. An improvement notice was issued to the food business operator, who was also directed to comply with hygiene and food safety requirements.

Apart from these drives, the department collected five enforcement samples and three mid-day meal samples for testing.

District Health Officer Dr Manjit Singh Rataul said the sampling and inspections were aimed at checking the quality of food being sold to consumers and ensuring compliance with hygiene and licensing requirements. The laboratory reports of the collected samples will determine further action wherever violations are established.