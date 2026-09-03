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Home / Amritsar / Food safety team collects five dairy samples during inspection

Food safety team collects five dairy samples during inspection

Officials inspect food businesses, issue hygiene challan, show-cause notices

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:22 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Health department team conducts inspections of a food business on Wednesday.
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The Food Safety Department on Wednesday conducted an enforcement drive in the Chheharta and Gawal Mandi areas of the city, collecting five samples of milk and milk products for testing.

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The inspection was carried out by a team comprising District Health Officer Manjit Singh Rataul and Food Safety Officer Simranjit Singh Gill. During checks of different food business operators (FBOs), the team collected five samples, which were sent to a food testing laboratory for analysis.

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The samples included three of paneer and two of milk. Dr Rataul said the collected samples would be forwarded to the State Food Laboratory, Kharar, to determine their quality and compliance with prescribed food safety standards.

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During the inspection, the team also found violations of provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act. An unhygienic challan was issued on the spot to one food business operator after the team found unsatisfactory hygiene conditions at the premises.

Show-cause notices were also issued to food business operators found operating without valid FSSAI licences or registrations. Department officials said the inspections were aimed at ensuring food businesses complied with statutory requirements and maintained prescribed standards of hygiene and food safety.

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The action comes amid increased scrutiny of food products such as milk and dairy items, which are widely consumed and require strict quality control. The laboratory reports of the collected samples will determine whether any further action is warranted under food safety law, Dr Rataul said.

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