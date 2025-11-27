Food Safety wing inspects grocery, vegetable shops

The Food Safety wing led by District Health Officer Dr Sukhbir Kaur Aulakh inspected grocery stores, fruit and vegetable shops as well as the street vendors in Dhotian, Sheron and Goindwal Sahib areas of Tarn Taran district on Wednesday.

Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said the Food Safety wing inspected shops selling food items, dhabas, restaurants, dairies, street vendors and ration distributors.

Dr Rai said playing with the health of citizens won’t be tolerated at all and if any grocery store owner was found selling substandard goods, appropriate action would be taken against him/her.

Dr Sukhbir said six samples of gram, jaggery, sugarcane and salt had been to Kharar laboratory for further examination. Four samples of goods distributed at Anganwadi centres have also been sent for examination.

Dr Sukhbir said street vendors had been asked to follow all standards of cleanliness. She said shopkeepers and street vendors had been instructed not to allow water to accumulate at the place of work so that there was no fear of breeding of flies and mosquitoes.