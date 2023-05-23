Food samples taken from shop

Amritsar, May 22
After a video showing mosquitoes and flies in milk at the famous Heera Paneer Wala shop went viral on the social media, a Health Department team conducted an inspection at the shop and collected samples of food products for testing.
Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Rajinderpal Singh along with other members of the team reached the place and collected samples of milk and milk products. He said that some people had brought the video to his notice after which an inspection was conducted.
According to Rajinderpal Singh, a notice for improving cleanliness and hygiene at the place has also been issued to the owner of the shop. The samples have been sent to the food testing laboratory and action would be taken in accordance with the provisions of law after the reports are available.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26