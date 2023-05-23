Food samples taken from shop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 22

After a video showing mosquitoes and flies in milk at the famous Heera Paneer Wala shop went viral on the social media, a Health Department team conducted an inspection at the shop and collected samples of food products for testing.

Assistant Commissioner (Food Safety) Rajinderpal Singh along with other members of the team reached the place and collected samples of milk and milk products. He said that some people had brought the video to his notice after which an inspection was conducted.

According to Rajinderpal Singh, a notice for improving cleanliness and hygiene at the place has also been issued to the owner of the shop. The samples have been sent to the food testing laboratory and action would be taken in accordance with the provisions of law after the reports are available.