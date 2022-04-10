Football League kick starts

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: ‘Global Football League-2022 Season-1’ was inaugurated by Dr BS Chandi, Chairman, Global Group of Institutes. A large number of faculty, staff and students were present at the time of inauguration and to witness the teams showcasing their power, stamina and strength in the field. A total of six teams representing various departments are participating in the tournament. The inaugural match of the tournament being played on a knockout basis was played between the teams of Department of Management and the Department of Polytechnic and was played with intensity by the players from both the teams. Team of Polytechnic emerged winners by defeating Hotel Management Team by a margin of 4-0.

Cycle rally marks world health day

A cycle rally was held in the city to mark the World Health Day and to raise awareness about the health issues. The event was organised by NCC Air wing of DAV College, Amritsar. More than 30 cadets participated in the event. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, said the event was organised to mark the World Health Day. He said the cycle rallies were attempts to make the people aware about the significance of health and make them realise that mental health was as important as physical health. NCC in charge Prof Sanjiv Dutta, said the people were forced to stay in their houses during lockdowns due to the Covid-19 and physical activity was necessary for them. “Remaining inside the houses would leave negative impact on the people’s health and they all have gathered to mark the World Health Day to raise awareness.” Prof Dutta said physical activities should be carried out to overcome the health issues and other diseases like diabetes and heart problems.

World Health Day celebrated

World Health Day was celebrated at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Friends Avenue, Airport Road under the patronage of Chief Khalsa Diwan as per the directions of Acting President of Chief Khalsa Diwan Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar. A poster making, slogan, poetry and speech competitions and other sports competitions were organised for the children on the occasion of World Health Day in which the young children participated in large numbers. Describing health as a precious treasure, he emphasised the need for nutritious food, physical exercise and hygiene for a healthy lifestyle. The students, who participated in the competitions were awarded with medals and certificates and various fruits were also distributed among the children. tns

Flameless cooking contest held

Tarn Taran: A ‘Flameless Cooking Contest’ was organised at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, dedicated to the ‘World Health Day’. The students were apprised of nutritional value of various food items and were motivated to prepare delicious food themselves. The students who participated in the competition prepared a variety of nutritious food which captivated the minds of all participants. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, Director and Manisha Sood, Principal of the Institution praised all the participants and encouraged them not to eat the market food but to eat home made nutritious food. The students who performed remarkable were awarded with prizes.

Students perform Yoga

Students of the local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School performed yoga at War Memorial Sabhra village in Patti sub division under the leadership of Ranjit Bhatia, school Principal. Gurvinder Kaur and Varun Sharma Physical Education teachers of the school guided the students in performing Yog Assanas. Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the school managing committee addressing students on the occasion said that yoga is the best exercise which help for concentration of mind. It also help students in study too and the students can become healthy citizens by participating in these activities, said the school Principal.