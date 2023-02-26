Footpath encroachments in Amritsar leave commuters in peril

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 25

With the shopkeepers encroaching upon footpaths and roads to display their products and items, city commuters feel that the authorities concerned must look into the matter and get the needful immediately.

Illegal encroachments on footpaths and roads in Amritsar.

City is witnessing traffic chaos on a regular basis and jams have become frequent, city residents, especially pedestrians, feel that freeing the footpaths of illegal encroachments is the need of the hour.

Most of the shopkeepers in the city use public spaces in front of their shops for displaying their goods. Even goods as large as tyres and trolleys can be seen kept on the footpaths and service lanes under the elevated bridge from Hall Gate to railway station.

The entire cycle market can be seen operating from under the bridge at the railway station. Even the service lanes here are used for assembling and repairing cycles.

Further, an entire market of car accessories has come up on the Queen’s road, where a large number of vehicles are parked on the road and mechanics can be seen working on them.

“Most of the vehicle workshops, on Tailor Road, Gol Bagh and in many other areas are operating on roads. With vehicles parked haphazardly, there is no space left for the flow of traffic,” said Jatinder Singh, a resident.

Residents complained that misuse of footpaths and roads for commercial purposes is one of the major reasons for traffic chaos in the city. They demanded that these spaces should be freed from illegal encroachers.

“The civic body often takes action against encroachers. But in the absence of a follow up action, the encroachments are back within a few days,” said another resident Ritesh Sharma, while citing the example of use of footpaths at Lawrence Road Chowk by eateries.