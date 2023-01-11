Footpath encroachments leave pedestrians in peril

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 10

At a time when the city is witnessing traffic chaos on a regular basis and jams have become frequent, city residents, especially pedestrians, feel that freeing the footpaths of illegal encroachments is the need of the hour.

The residents complained that even if they park their vehicles in the designated and approved parking lots after paying the requisite fee, they would have difficulty in moving around in the markets as the footpaths have been encroached upon.

“Most people are in the habit of parking in front of the shop that they are going to enter to buy something or parking on the roadside. But even if a person follows all the rules, he feels disappointed as there is no space left for him to walk,” said Swaran Singh, an elderly.

In most markets, the footpaths are either used for parking of vehicles or displaying goods by the shopkeepers. Illegal food stalls and other vends can also be seen at such places.

Another resident Jagtar Singh said, “The problem has accentuated to such a level that even the footpaths on the Mall road outside Company Bagh are used for parking vehicles. There is no commercial building on the side of the road adjacent to Company Bagh but shoppers visiting the malls and other commercial buildings on the opposite road park their vehicles on this stretch.” Singh said that it being the winter season, residents can easily park their vehicles in the parking lot of Nehru Shopping Complex by paying Rs 30 and do whatever they need to do without causing any trouble to others.

The residents demanded that along with taking action against the food stalls due to which traffic congestion is witnessed at Lawrence chowk, senior officials of the traffic police should also direct the field staff to keep a check on roadside parking and illegal encroachments by restaurants and big-wigs.