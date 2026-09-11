Footpaths cleared of rehris, temporary structures in Amritsar

Civic officials today removed rehris, temporary structures and other unauthorised encroachments along roads, footpaths and public places at Kot Baba Deep Singh.

The officials warned vehicle owners against parking autos, tempos and other commercial vehicles in a haphazard manner.

Advertisement

The action followed a complaint by councillor Kiranjit Kaur Babbar, Ward No. 47, South Constituency.

Advertisement

The officials said regular monitoring and follow-up enforcement drives would be undertaken in the area.

Secretary-cum-Estate Officer Sushant Bhatia said repeat offenders would be dealt with sternly.

Advertisement

Rehri carts, goods, material and other items found occupying public spaces in violation of rules may be seized during subsequent enforcement drives. The civic body urged residents to voluntarily remove any unauthorised occupation and contribute towards keeping the city’s roads, footpaths and public places clear, accessible and orderly.