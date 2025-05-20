'For real change, empathy and education must go hand in hand'

Change doesn’t happen overnight, rather one has to strive and be consistence in efforts to achieve it. As a student of MA English (Semester IV) at Guru Nanak Dev University, I’ve always believed in the power consistent actions to create meaningful change. Poetry has been my way of expressing these beliefs. Recently, I got the opportunity to represent India as an ambassador at the Changemakers Summit 2025 in Baku.

Advertisement

Standing among representatives from over 80 countries, I felt proud to carry not just my national identity, but also the legacy of my university. I strongly feel that empathy, not just policy, can lead to a lasting change.

I had the privilege of being a panellist in the session “Education as a Catalyst for Sustainable Goals”, where I discussed the inter-connections between education, poverty, healthcare and climate action. I truly believe that words have to carry weight, they need to mean something if they are to be used as a medium for change. We can urge people to be more responsible towards society and the environment, but unless we engage them meaningfully, chances are that half of them would not listen. For me, empathy and education must go hand in hand if we want real change to happen.

Advertisement

Poetry was my tool at the summit and during one of the climate change activities, my team and I used storytelling to propose creative environmental solutions for real-world problems like industrial and air pollution through the eyes of a common person. That effort earned me a spot among the top four global speakers, and I received a gold medal and a certificate in recognition of my participation.

Another highlight for me was leading the Cultural Exchange session, where I shared the rich traditions and values of six different participating nations. It was a moment to highlight how unity in diversity and cultural empathy are central to global harmony.

Advertisement

I’m currently working on publishing my own poetry collection and have already co-authored. But this summit reminded me that writing isn’t just about self-expression, it’s about connection, advocacy and change.