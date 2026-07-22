For this dedicated doc, patients matter, not profit

He is one doctor who is passionate about his work. This is because at a tender age, his parents had told him to be obsessed or be average.

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For surgeons like Dr Vikram Singh Sohal, success is not measured in the money they make, but the number of lives they impact.

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He runs the Sohal Bone and Joint Hospital on the Batala-Jalandhar Road. He is one of the most sought-after orthopaedic surgeons in the Majha region.

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His wife, Harpreet Kaur, is the hospital administrator. She comforts the patients in her own inimitable style. She knows that a broken bone can heal, but a misplaced word from her can fester forever.

When exasperated patients with fractures, breaks and cracks enter his chamber, Dr Sohal asks them to think about hundreds of other bones that they were lucky enough not to have broken. Soon, the patient is on the operation table with a smile on his face.

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Dr Sohal had his schooling in Rajasthan which is celebrated for its royal heritage, majestic forts and vibrant culture. He picked up some of life’s most valuable lessons from the ‘Land of the Kings’. He did his MBBS from Bikaner’s government medical college and followed it up by completing his residency in orthopaedics from the Oswal Cancer Hospital, Ludhiana. He had a chance to live in Canada but he chose to stay in India.

He keeps in touch with the latest innovations in the field of orthopaedics. For this, he regularly attends conferences, seminars and workshops. It is through such endeavours that he keeps abreast with the latest developments in the field of deformity correction, limb lengthening procedures and hip and knee arthroplasty. He has decided to branch out and start ortho-biologics, a rare form of treatment used by specialists to accelerate the healing of fractured bones, tendons, ligaments and cartilages.