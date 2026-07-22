DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / For this dedicated doc, patients matter, not profit

For this dedicated doc, patients matter, not profit

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:38 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Vikram Singh Sohal
Advertisement

He is one doctor who is passionate about his work. This is because at a tender age, his parents had told him to be obsessed or be average.

Advertisement

For surgeons like Dr Vikram Singh Sohal, success is not measured in the money they make, but the number of lives they impact.

Advertisement

He runs the Sohal Bone and Joint Hospital on the Batala-Jalandhar Road. He is one of the most sought-after orthopaedic surgeons in the Majha region.

Advertisement

His wife, Harpreet Kaur, is the hospital administrator. She comforts the patients in her own inimitable style. She knows that a broken bone can heal, but a misplaced word from her can fester forever.

When exasperated patients with fractures, breaks and cracks enter his chamber, Dr Sohal asks them to think about hundreds of other bones that they were lucky enough not to have broken. Soon, the patient is on the operation table with a smile on his face.

Advertisement

Dr Sohal had his schooling in Rajasthan which is celebrated for its royal heritage, majestic forts and vibrant culture. He picked up some of life’s most valuable lessons from the ‘Land of the Kings’. He did his MBBS from Bikaner’s government medical college and followed it up by completing his residency in orthopaedics from the Oswal Cancer Hospital, Ludhiana. He had a chance to live in Canada but he chose to stay in India.

He keeps in touch with the latest innovations in the field of orthopaedics. For this, he regularly attends conferences, seminars and workshops. It is through such endeavours that he keeps abreast with the latest developments in the field of deformity correction, limb lengthening procedures and hip and knee arthroplasty. He has decided to branch out and start ortho-biologics, a rare form of treatment used by specialists to accelerate the healing of fractured bones, tendons, ligaments and cartilages.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts