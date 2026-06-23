Foreign-linked extortion gang busted in Amritsar, 3 nabbed

With the arrest of three persons involved in multiple firing incidents, extortion attempts and robberies across Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have dismantled an extortion and armed robbery module allegedly being operated by Europe-based handlers.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Gurdev Singh, alias Gurdev; Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jassu; and Harparasdeep Singh, alias Paras. The police also recovered a .30 bore Zigana pistol, eight live cartridges, a Thar vehicle, a motorcycle and two mobile phones from their possession. The accused had reportedly procured weapons from the Moga area.

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They were nabbed following investigations into a firing and robbery incident at a petrol pump on Loharka Road here a month ago.

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Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the accused allegedly opened fire at the petrol pump around 1 am on May 22 and looted nearly Rs 25,000 at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

He said that investigations revealed the gang was working under the directions of a Europe-based handler, Judgebir Singh, alias Karan, who is allegedly linked with foreign-based gangsters Balwinder Singh, alias Doni Bal, and Prabh Dasuwal. The police said extortion calls were being made through associates after identifying targets using mobile applications.

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Bhullar said that during interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in a series of firing incidents and armed robberies across Punjab. The police have cracked at least seven such cases, including attacks on houses, business establishments and petrol pumps in Tarn Taran, Amritsar Rural and Ferozepur districts.

Among the major cases solved are firing incidents outside residences near Goindwal Sahib, a gun attack on a shop in Rayya and an attack in Ferozepur’s Kamaalgarh village.

The police further revealed that Jashanpreet Singh is a maternal cousin of Europe-based accused Judgebir Singh, alias Karan, and was allegedly acting as a key link between the foreign handler and local operatives. Investigators believe he played an important role in coordinating and executing criminal activities based on instructions received from abroad.

The fourth accused, Maheep Singh of Amritsar, has been nominated in the case and is currently absconding. Raids are underway to arrest him and identify other members of the network.