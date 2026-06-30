Foreign pistol, empty magazine seized in Tarn Taran

A joint party of the Khalra police and the BSF, led by woman sub-inspector Asharju, yesterday seized a packet from the fields of farmer Sukhwinder Singh of Daliri village in the border area, from where an empty magazine, along with a foreign pistol, was seized. Sub-inspector Asharju said she was patrolling the area along with the police party when on the basis of information, she jointly searched the fields of farmer Sukhwinder Singh of Daliri village and seized a packet from his fields where the pistol and empty magazine was seized.

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In this regard, a case was registered.

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