Foreign tourist robbed of Rs 1.5 lakh mobile phone in Amritsar

A foreign tourist was allegedly robbed of her mobile phone, worth Rs 1.5 lakh, by an unidentified motorcycle-borne snatcher in the Ram Talai area in Amritsar while she was returning after visiting the Attari-Wagah border.

The incident took place on October 31 in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Rambagh police station. The police have registered a case against an unidentified accused on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

The incident came to light when the victim, identified as Lali, a London resident, posted a video on her social media account recounting the incident and her experience in the city. She has also modelled in Punjabi music videos.

Despite losing her expensive phone, the tourist expressed gratitude to an autorickshaw driver and a hotel owner who helped her after the incident. A friend later arranged a flight ticket for her return.

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In the video, she advised tourists visiting Amritsar to remain cautious and keep their mobile phones and other valuables safe while travelling around the city.

The police are investigating the case and trying to identify the accused.