Foreigner loses mobile phone to snatcher, locals in Amritsar pay in kind

A London-based tourist lost her mobile phone worth around Rs 1.5 lakh to a motorcycle-borne snatcher while returning from a visit to the Attari-Wagah border here on October 31.

The incident took place near Ram Talai Chowk around 7 pm when the victim, identified as Lali, was travelling in an auto. The accused, who was riding an unregistered motorcycle, allegedly snatched the phone and fled.

The incident came to light when she uploaded a video on her social media account, narrating the instance. However, she also posted how the auto driver, Vicky, and hotel staff helped her during the crisis.

Lali, who has also modelled in Punjabi music videos, said she was sitting in the front seat of the auto with her phone in her lap and had held it firmly when the motorcycle-borne suspect suddenly approached and snatched it.

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She was returning with a group of Punjabi and foreign tourists after visiting the border. The group had stopped to sip lassi and was exchanging a banter with the auto driver when the incident took place.

The auto driver offered her his spare mobile phone, while hotel owner Vikas set up a call with her parents. Both also assisted her during visits to the police station.

Her friend helped her with money to purchase a new phone and booked her a flight to Pune to celebrate Diwali.Despite the incident, Lali said her affection for India, Punjab and Amritsar remained unchanged. It was her ninth visit to India and she was overwhelmed by the way people came forward to help her during a difficult time.

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She advised tourists visiting Amritsar to remain cautious about their mobile phones and other valuables. She said she had lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said efforts were on to identify the suspects and their subsequent arrest.