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Home / Amritsar / Forensic tests found 2 controversial videos of CM Bhagwant Mann authentic, claims Akal Takht Jathedar

Forensic tests found 2 controversial videos of CM Bhagwant Mann authentic, claims Akal Takht Jathedar

Had called a gathering of Panthic organisations at the Akal Takht to discuss the issue

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:51 PM Jun 15, 2026 IST
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The meeting of the Panthic organisations in progress at the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Monday.
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Akal Takht Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday claimed that two controversial videos related to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been found authentic during forensic examination.

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He had called a gathering of Panthic organisations at the Akal Takht to discuss the issue.

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Gargaj said the videos had been sent to two separate laboratories for tests and were found authentic. The videos, along with the forensic reports, were shared with the representatives of the Panthic organisations.

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The meeting is continuing in order to seek their views on the matter.

Several speakers, who addressed the meeting, called for stringent action over the issue.

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The Tribune contacted the Chief Minister’s Office for comment, and is awaiting a response. The report will be updated as and when the response is received.

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