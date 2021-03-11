Forgotten notes

Music lies at the heart of the Sikh tradition and singing or listening to the hymns of Guru Granth Sahib (kirtan) for devout Sikhs is a spiritual act. The spiritual and religious journey of a Sikh is incomplete unless he devotes himself to singing or at least listening to religious hymns.
The spiritual bond of Sikhism with music is so close that the entire Gurbani is written in ragas. Of these, 31 are main ragas and nearly the same number are mixed ragas.
Sikh Gurus also took keen interest in inventing, improving and making traditional musical instruments (tanti saaz) popular. Difficult to learn and master, these instruments have surely lost the battle to the modern instruments.
With the Jathedar of Akal Takht recently expressing the desire for the revival of traditional musical instruments, especially stringed instruments (tanti saaj), which were integral to religious hymn singing until last century, a debate has already begun.
In times when the modern musical instruments (tabla and harmonium) have taken centre stage, the names as taus, dilruba, esraj and many others from the long lineage of traditional musical instruments might seem alien to the young generation.
While Bhai Mardana has immortalised dhrupad rabab as he used the instrument while accompanying the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev during Gurbani recitation, many might not know that Jodi (a instrument which looks like modern-day tabla) was made for the first time by Guru Arjan Dev. The fifth Sikh master is also known for inventing saranda.
Further taus was invented by Guru Hargobind Sahib. Later, Guru Gobind Singh had modified it into a lighter form — dilruba.
As a debate regarding modern versus traditional has already ensued, the museum of musical instruments at Bhai Veer Singh Gumat College is in possession of many old instruments. Many acclaimed exponents of Indian classical music are trying to revive and popularise these traditional instruments, especially those in the category of stringed instruments (tanti saaj).
Gurmat College is not only a custodian of the relics of the past, but is also trying to train students in playing these traditional musical instruments.
