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Home / Amritsar / Forgotten purpose of education Building character with knowledge

Forgotten purpose of education Building character with knowledge

Simi Gandhi, Principal, The Hero Public School, Amritsar, writes on reading culture and countering increasing compulsive behaviour among youth

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:05 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Simi Gandhi
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As educators, parents and policymakers deliberate on the future of education, discussions often revolve around curricula, examinations, technology and reform. Yet, amid these debates, the most essential aspect of education is frequently overlooked: the cultivation of character.

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Are we nurturing empathy, compassion, humility, patience, gratitude and moral awareness? These timeless virtues form the bedrock of a humane and harmonious society.

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Earlier generations benefited from moral science and value-based education, which quietly shaped character beyond the classroom. Today, despite remarkable academic progress and technological advancement, society increasingly witnesses impatience, intolerance, aggression and impulsive behaviour.

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One contributing factor is the gradual decline of the reading culture. Reading cultivates reflection and emotional balance. It teaches a vital lesson: reaction is instinctive, but response is thoughtful.

The importance of character in education was emphasised by Dr Martin Luther King Jr., who said: “Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education.” His words remind us that intellectual achievement must be accompanied by integrity and moral responsibility.

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Life invariably presents trials and tribulations to every individual. During one such period, political harassment became a personal experience. Yet it was endured with patience rather than reaction, and with perseverance rather than confrontation. The experience reinforced a timeless lesson for the younger generation: calm endurance and restraint often accomplish far more than impulsive reaction.

Equally important is the ability to stand in solidarity with others during difficult times. Education must extend beyond individual success to include the willingness to support, encourage and uplift others. One of the greatest strengths of any society lies in its capacity for compassion and collective responsibility.

While reforms in education are necessary, true transformation cannot come through structural changes alone. Schools must strive to balance intellect with integrity, achievement with values, and ambition with compassion. They must consciously nurture empathy, kindness, gratitude, humility and a spirit of service.

Ultimately, a nation is shaped not merely by educated minds, but by enlightened hearts. Education must prepare individuals not only for careers, but for life itself. Knowledge may build successful professionals, but character builds responsible citizens and compassionate human beings.

In an era driven by competition and achievement, perhaps it is time to remember that the true measure of education is not simply what students know, but who they become.

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