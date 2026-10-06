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Home / Amritsar / Former AIT chief held in Rs 50-lakh property fraud; Cong terms move politically motivated

Former AIT chief held in Rs 50-lakh property fraud; Cong terms move politically motivated

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Congress workers protested outside the Civil Lines police station in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Days after the Civil Lines police booked Vansh Bassi, son of former Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) chairman Dinesh Bassi, in an alleged Rs 50-lakh property fraud, the police today arrested the latter for questioning.

The arrest did not go down well with Congress councillors and leaders, who protested outside the Civil Lines police station.

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Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla also reached the spot and termed the action politically motivated.

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Aujla alleged that the Punjab Police were working under political influence and that Bassi was being targeted as part of a conspiracy.

Congress councillors raised slogans against the police, saying they were pushed out of the police station.

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Congress leader Sanjiv Tangri said the party would launch a massive agitation if Bassi was not released. “Even as he was not involved in the case, he has been deliberately targeted,” he alleged.

The Civil Lines police had earlier booked Vansh Bassi and his alleged associate, Amit Bajaj, for allegedly duping a city resident of Rs 50 lakh in a property deal. The case was registered on the complaint of Kanwardeep Singh, a resident of Canal Colony. The complainant alleged that he had entered into an agreement to buy a property from the accused in June 2023 and paid Rs 50 lakh for the deal.

According to the complainant, the agreement was never cancelled and its validity was verbally extended several times.

He alleged that Bajaj, without his consent, executed a sale deed in favour of Vansh Bassi in October last year and that his money was never returned.

“In November last year, I came to know that the accused had entered into an agreement for the same property with a third party too,” the complainant added.

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