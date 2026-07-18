Former Army Chief, wife pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Former Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with his wife, paid obeisance at Durgiana Temple here on Friday and prayed for the prosperity of the country and society.

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The office-bearers of the Durgiana Temple Committee felicitated General Dwivedi on the occasion. He was accompanied by Major General Rajeev Kapoor and other Army officers. Committee chairperson Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla, along with her colleagues, welcomed General Dwivedi and his wife.

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During their visit, the couple offered prayers at the temple premises and worshipped Lord Shri Radha-Krishna, Shri Ram Darbar and Lord Laxmi Narayan, seeking blessings.

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Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla honoured General Dwivedi by presenting him with a memento featuring a model of the temple. She said the contribution of the Indian Army towards safeguarding the nation would always be remembered. She also lauded General Dwivedi’s significant services to national security during his tenure.

General Dwivedi extended his wishes for unity, peace and prosperity in the country and urged citizens to uphold social harmony.