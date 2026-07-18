DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Former Army Chief, wife pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

Former Army Chief, wife pay obeisance at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

The office-bearers of the Durgiana Temple Committee felicitated General Dwivedi on the occasion

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi (5th from left) at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar.
Advertisement

Former Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, along with his wife, paid obeisance at Durgiana Temple here on Friday and prayed for the prosperity of the country and society.

Advertisement

The office-bearers of the Durgiana Temple Committee felicitated General Dwivedi on the occasion. He was accompanied by Major General Rajeev Kapoor and other Army officers. Committee chairperson Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla, along with her colleagues, welcomed General Dwivedi and his wife.

Advertisement

During their visit, the couple offered prayers at the temple premises and worshipped Lord Shri Radha-Krishna, Shri Ram Darbar and Lord Laxmi Narayan, seeking blessings.

Advertisement

Prof Laxmi Kanta Chawla honoured General Dwivedi by presenting him with a memento featuring a model of the temple. She said the contribution of the Indian Army towards safeguarding the nation would always be remembered. She also lauded General Dwivedi’s significant services to national security during his tenure.

General Dwivedi extended his wishes for unity, peace and prosperity in the country and urged citizens to uphold social harmony.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts