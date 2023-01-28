Former cop, his lawyer son booked for assault in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

The city police booked a retired cop, his lawyer son and 15 other persons for allegedly barging into a house and injuring a youth.

Those booked included former cop Sanjiv Kumar Sharma and his son Saurav Sharma. The police officials said they have received complaints from both sides and further investigations were under progress.

Saurav Sharma alleged that Sunil Vig had an old enmity with his father. The former entered their house and injured him, he alleged. They have submitted a complaint against them but the police took no action in this regard.

On the other hand Sunil Vig alleged that Sanjiv and Saurav, along with around 15 persons, gave him death threat. They assaulted him and injured his nephew Anirudh Talwar.