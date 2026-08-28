Former diplomat Navdeep Suri clears SIR mapping hurdle in Amritsar

Former diplomat Navdeep Suri’s mapping issue under Punjab’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been resolved, bringing an end to a case that had raised questions over the verification process for voters whose names could not be linked to the 2003 electoral roll. Suri was served a no-mapping notice after the first phase of SIR draft exercise and was asked to ‘produce documents’ and appear before the the concerned electoral official on August 28 in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, Navdeep Suri informed that the issue has now been resolved. Suri, a former Indian diplomat, who served as India’s ambassador to the UAE and Egypt and High Commissioner to Australia, had been a voter in Amritsar since 2024.

Advertisement

During the SIR, officials could not map his current voter details against the 2003 electoral roll, which is being used as the reference roll in Punjab.

Advertisement

He initially submitted his Voter ID and Aadhaar to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and was told things were fine. Later, he was informed that his details did not match the 2003 record and was issued a notice asking him to provide documents establishing his Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Suri’s case has revealed a vulnerability in mechanics of voter mapping as a legitimate voter can be “unmapped” during SIR if the details do not match 2003 database.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Amritsar, Dalwinderjit Singh, however, has also issued a clarification after several “unmapped” cases of legitimate voters in district were recorded.

“No-Mapping Notice does not mean that the name of a voter has been deleted or that the vote has been cancelled. The purpose of the notice is to provide the voter an opportunity to submit the required documents so that the electoral record and the voter’s eligibility can be duly verified. Each voter will be given a full opportunity to submit the remaining required documents by the date of hearing. As per the prescribed procedure, if necessary, the hearing may also be rescheduled once, thereby providing her an additional opportunity to complete the verification process,” he said.