DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Former diplomat Navdeep Suri clears SIR mapping hurdle in Amritsar

Former diplomat Navdeep Suri clears SIR mapping hurdle in Amritsar

He had been served 'no-mapping notice' after details failed to match 2003 electoral roll

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:49 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Ambassador of India to the UAE, Navdeep Suri. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Former diplomat Navdeep Suri’s mapping issue under Punjab’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been resolved, bringing an end to a case that had raised questions over the verification process for voters whose names could not be linked to the 2003 electoral roll. Suri was served a no-mapping notice after the first phase of SIR draft exercise and was asked to ‘produce documents’ and appear before the the concerned electoral official on August 28 in Amritsar.

Advertisement

Confirming the development, Navdeep Suri informed that the issue has now been resolved. Suri, a former Indian diplomat, who served as India’s ambassador to the UAE and Egypt and High Commissioner to Australia, had been a voter in Amritsar since 2024.

Advertisement

During the SIR, officials could not map his current voter details against the 2003 electoral roll, which is being used as the reference roll in Punjab.

Advertisement

He initially submitted his Voter ID and Aadhaar to the Booth Level Officer (BLO) and was told things were fine. Later, he was informed that his details did not match the 2003 record and was issued a notice asking him to provide documents establishing his Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, Suri’s case has revealed a vulnerability in mechanics of voter mapping as a legitimate voter can be “unmapped” during SIR if the details do not match 2003 database.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer, Amritsar, Dalwinderjit Singh, however, has also issued a clarification after several “unmapped” cases of legitimate voters in district were recorded.

“No-Mapping Notice does not mean that the name of a voter has been deleted or that the vote has been cancelled. The purpose of the notice is to provide the voter an opportunity to submit the required documents so that the electoral record and the voter’s eligibility can be duly verified. Each voter will be given a full opportunity to submit the remaining required documents by the date of hearing. As per the prescribed procedure, if necessary, the hearing may also be rescheduled once, thereby providing her an additional opportunity to complete the verification process,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts