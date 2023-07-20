Former Dy CM Soni sent to judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 19

Former Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Om Parkash Soni was sent to 14-day judicial remand on Wednesday. He was produced in a local court after expiry of his police remand. Soni was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau (VB) on charges of disproportionate assets case.

Pardeep Saini, advocate from Soni’s side, said the VB had sought extension of the police remand by two days. However, the court rejected agency’s demand and sent Soni to judicial custody. Saini said, “We had urged the local court that considering Soni’s health condition he should be kept in custody at a hospital where he could get regular treatment under doctors’ watch.”

A large number of Soni’s supporters were also present outside the court complex and raised slogans in his favour.