Former minister Anil Joshi acquitted in defamation case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

A local court acquitted former minister Anil Joshi in a defamation case filed by Congress leader advocate Vineet Mahajan. The petition was filed in 2012.

Joshi’s counsel Amandeep Singh said Sareen and another lawyer had accused Joshi of calling them ‘blackmailer’ in a statement in a vernacular daily. Mahajan had demanded registration of an FIR against Joshi and his councillor brother Rajesh Joshi and other members of his family.