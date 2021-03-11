Former panchayat member among 2 held with heroin

Amritsar, August 18
The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested former panchayat member, identified as Santokh Singh, alias Sukh, of Mandiala village for allegedly possessing 290 gm of heroin. He reportedly belonged to SAD.
According to information, he already had two criminal cases registered against him.
He was into the illegal drug trade for the last five years, said DSP STF Vavinder Mahajan. He said a case under Sections 21-C and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the STF, Mohali. He said the forward and backward links of the accused were being verified to bust the entire nexus.
Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Davinder Singh, alias Rana of Rayya. The police recovered 250 gm of heroin from his possession.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
19 dead, five missing in flashfloods, landslides triggered by rain in Himachal
Maximum damage reported from Mandi, Kangra and Chamba distri...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...