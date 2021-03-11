Former panchayat member among 2 held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 18

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested former panchayat member, identified as Santokh Singh, alias Sukh, of Mandiala village for allegedly possessing 290 gm of heroin. He reportedly belonged to SAD.

According to information, he already had two criminal cases registered against him.

He was into the illegal drug trade for the last five years, said DSP STF Vavinder Mahajan. He said a case under Sections 21-C and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the STF, Mohali. He said the forward and backward links of the accused were being verified to bust the entire nexus.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar rural police arrested a drug peddler, identified as Davinder Singh, alias Rana of Rayya. The police recovered 250 gm of heroin from his possession.