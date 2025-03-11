DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Fortis Escorts Amritsar hosts advanced ECHO workshop at cardiology summit

Fortis Escorts Amritsar hosts advanced ECHO workshop at cardiology summit

2-day workshop held to focus on cutting-edge advances in echocardiography and cardiac care
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:42 PM Mar 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Fortis Escorts, Amritsar, successfully hosted the highly anticipated 2025 Cardiology Summit, featuring an expert-led two-day ECHO workshop on March 8-9.

The event brought together leading cardiologists from across the north zone/North India under one platform to discuss and explore the latest advancements in echocardiography, a critical tool in the diagnosis and management of heart diseases.

During the workshop, participants delved into crucial topics shaping modern cardiology, including arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension—all of which remain leading contributors to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

Advertisement

Discussions also highlighted the significance of LV systolic function (2D, 3D, and Doppler imaging) in evaluating heart efficiency, the role of echocardiography in structural interventions, and the assessment of aortic stenosis and valvular heart disease, particularly in cases involving multiple valve complications. The workshop further explored the clinical importance of tricuspid regurgitation, the application of stress echocardiography in diagnosing heart conditions, and the challenges associated with pericardial disease assessment.

Special focus was given to pediatric echocardiography, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and management of congenital heart conditions.

Advertisement

The workshop was spearheaded by renowned experts Dr HarinderPal Singh, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology, Dr Arun Kumar Chopra, Director of Cardiology, and Dr Deepak Kapila, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, who provided in-depth insights into the latest echocardiographic techniques and their practical applications in patient care.

Dr HarinderPal Singh, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, emphasized, "Our goal with this summit was not only to share knowledge but also to provide a hands-on learning experience for cardiologists. In a country where heart disease continues to rise, it is essential to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world clinical practice. By equipping specialists with advanced imaging techniques, we aim to enhance early detection and improve patient outcomes."

Dr Arun Kumar Chopra, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, highlighted the role of echocardiography in transforming cardiac care, stating, "Echocardiography has revolutionized how we diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. By focusing on its latest advancements, we ensure that cardiologists can make informed, timely decisions that enhance patient care. Accurate imaging allows us to tailor treatment plans, offering personalized solutions that improve survival rates and quality of life." Dr Deepak Kapila, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, added, "Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and tackling it requires collaboration and continuous learning. By fostering an environment where experts can exchange ideas and refine their techniques, we strengthen our ability to detect and manage complex cardiac conditions at an early stage. Our aim is to create a network of skilled cardiologists who can deliver high-quality care, regardless of geographical or infrastructural constraints."

The 2025 Cardiology Summit organized by Fortis Escorts Amritsar reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to advancing cardiac care through education, innovation, and collaboration. By empowering medical professionals with cutting-edge echocardiographic techniques, the summit took a significant step toward improving cardiovascular health outcomes across India.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper