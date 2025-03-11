Fortis Escorts Amritsar hosts advanced ECHO workshop at cardiology summit

Fortis Escorts, Amritsar, successfully hosted the highly anticipated 2025 Cardiology Summit, featuring an expert-led two-day ECHO workshop on March 8-9.

The event brought together leading cardiologists from across the north zone/North India under one platform to discuss and explore the latest advancements in echocardiography, a critical tool in the diagnosis and management of heart diseases.

During the workshop, participants delved into crucial topics shaping modern cardiology, including arrhythmias, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hypertension—all of which remain leading contributors to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

Advertisement

Discussions also highlighted the significance of LV systolic function (2D, 3D, and Doppler imaging) in evaluating heart efficiency, the role of echocardiography in structural interventions, and the assessment of aortic stenosis and valvular heart disease, particularly in cases involving multiple valve complications. The workshop further explored the clinical importance of tricuspid regurgitation, the application of stress echocardiography in diagnosing heart conditions, and the challenges associated with pericardial disease assessment.

Special focus was given to pediatric echocardiography, underscoring the importance of early diagnosis and management of congenital heart conditions.

Advertisement

The workshop was spearheaded by renowned experts Dr HarinderPal Singh, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology, Dr Arun Kumar Chopra, Director of Cardiology, and Dr Deepak Kapila, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, who provided in-depth insights into the latest echocardiographic techniques and their practical applications in patient care.

Dr HarinderPal Singh, Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, emphasized, "Our goal with this summit was not only to share knowledge but also to provide a hands-on learning experience for cardiologists. In a country where heart disease continues to rise, it is essential to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world clinical practice. By equipping specialists with advanced imaging techniques, we aim to enhance early detection and improve patient outcomes."

Dr Arun Kumar Chopra, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, highlighted the role of echocardiography in transforming cardiac care, stating, "Echocardiography has revolutionized how we diagnose and treat cardiovascular diseases. By focusing on its latest advancements, we ensure that cardiologists can make informed, timely decisions that enhance patient care. Accurate imaging allows us to tailor treatment plans, offering personalized solutions that improve survival rates and quality of life." Dr Deepak Kapila, Director of Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Amritsar, added, "Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, and tackling it requires collaboration and continuous learning. By fostering an environment where experts can exchange ideas and refine their techniques, we strengthen our ability to detect and manage complex cardiac conditions at an early stage. Our aim is to create a network of skilled cardiologists who can deliver high-quality care, regardless of geographical or infrastructural constraints."

The 2025 Cardiology Summit organized by Fortis Escorts Amritsar reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to advancing cardiac care through education, innovation, and collaboration. By empowering medical professionals with cutting-edge echocardiographic techniques, the summit took a significant step toward improving cardiovascular health outcomes across India.