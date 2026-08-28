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Home / Amritsar / Foundation to hold free medical camp on Aug 30

Foundation to hold free medical camp on Aug 30

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The Bilas Foundation, in collaboration with Tera Hi Tera Mission Hospital, Chandigarh, and the Shaheed Udham Singh Foundation, Amritsar, will organise a free mega medical camp on August 30 under the leadership of Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

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The camp will be held at Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial Bhawan, Gate Bhagtan Wala, from 9 am to 2 pm. The organisers said the initiative aimed to provide free health screening, medical consultations and medicines to people, particularly those in need.

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Dr Nijjar said several diagnostic and health screening facilities would be available at the camp, including FibroScan, bone mineral density (BMD) tests, blood pressure check-ups, mammography and NeuroScan. Free medicines would also be distributed to needy patients.

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Dr Nijjar appealed to residents to make maximum use of the camp and undergo the necessary health tests. He said people opting for a FibroScan would have to observe a four-hour fasting period before the test. He urged residents to participate in the camp and take advantage of the medical services being provided by the collaborating organisations.

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