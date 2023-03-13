Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

The Bhikhiwind police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday arrested four of the five persons travelling in a vehicle (Thar), while the fifth person who escaped with the vehicle, has been identified as notorious drug trafficker Harpreet Singh Happy. Harpreet Singh is linked to drug trafficker sacked DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said here on Sunday that the four accomplices of Harpreet Singh had been identified as Varinder Singh, Gursewak Singh of Makhi Kalan, Harsimran Singh of Maniala Jai Singh, and Jagroop Singh of Bhai Ladhu. He said they were signalled to stop at a naka erected at Sursing village. He said they were signalled to come out of the vehicle. Harpreet Singh who too came out of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot with the Thar to Bhikhiwind side when the police party was busy in dealing with his other accomplices.

ASI Manjit Singh, who was heading the naka party, flashed the message of escaping to the nearby police station. A police party led by DSP Preetinder Singh installed a naka outside Bhikhwind to nab Harpreet Singh. When the naka party witnessed the Thar and signalled it to stop, Harpreet Singh by ignoring the barricades tried to crush the police party, but the policemen somehow managed to escape themselves. Earlier, during search of the arrested persons one pistol, one magazine and six cartridges were seized from Jagroop Singh of Bhai Ladhu. The police said raids were being conducted to nab Harpreet Singh.

A case under Section 307,186 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.