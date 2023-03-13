 Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed : The Tribune India

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

The four accused in the custody of Bhikhiwind police on Sunday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 12

The Bhikhiwind police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday arrested four of the five persons travelling in a vehicle (Thar), while the fifth person who escaped with the vehicle, has been identified as notorious drug trafficker Harpreet Singh Happy. Harpreet Singh is linked to drug trafficker sacked DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola.

Bhikhiwind DSP Preetinder Singh said here on Sunday that the four accomplices of Harpreet Singh had been identified as Varinder Singh, Gursewak Singh of Makhi Kalan, Harsimran Singh of Maniala Jai Singh, and Jagroop Singh of Bhai Ladhu. He said they were signalled to stop at a naka erected at Sursing village. He said they were signalled to come out of the vehicle. Harpreet Singh who too came out of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot with the Thar to Bhikhiwind side when the police party was busy in dealing with his other accomplices.

ASI Manjit Singh, who was heading the naka party, flashed the message of escaping to the nearby police station. A police party led by DSP Preetinder Singh installed a naka outside Bhikhwind to nab Harpreet Singh. When the naka party witnessed the Thar and signalled it to stop, Harpreet Singh by ignoring the barricades tried to crush the police party, but the policemen somehow managed to escape themselves. Earlier, during search of the arrested persons one pistol, one magazine and six cartridges were seized from Jagroop Singh of Bhai Ladhu. The police said raids were being conducted to nab Harpreet Singh.

A case under Section 307,186 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

3
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

4
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

5
Punjab

Two held for call spoofing pro-Khalistan message ahead of India-Australia Test match in Gujarat

6
Chandigarh

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

7
World

'Red Alert' report urges Australia to prepare for war with China in 3 years

8
Haryana

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

9
Sports

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

10
J & K

Man arrested for killing woman, chopping her body into pieces in J-K's Budgam

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary

Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: RRR's globally viral 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song, India's second award

Oscars: Naatu Naatu LIVE performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Oscars: Naatu Naatu live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Satish Kaushik’s death: Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said that he would use ‘blue pills and Russian girls to do away with the actor’

Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

US bails out SVB depositors, says will get all their money back Silicon Valley Bank

California regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank on Frida...


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

4 of family booked on rape charge

Delhi man dies of electrocution

Robbers' gang busted, 3 held

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sec 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30 °C

Parking firm director held for fake bank guarantees

Open house: Is the annual hike in essential service charges justified?

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

2 Nigerians dupe women on pretext of marriage, arrested

Delhi Govt releases videos on ‘Happiness Curriculum’

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Free assistive devices given to 475 needy persons

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory

Punjabi varsity VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory