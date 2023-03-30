Four arrested for kidnapping minor girl

Amritsar, March 29
Rajasansi police have booked four persons for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage.
Those booked were identified as Masoom, Babbu and Shama, all residents of Jandiala Guru, and Raju of Ranewali village. A case was registered against them.
The victim’s father told the police that he has three children, including two girls. Their mother had died years ago and he was looking after them. He said on Monday around 10pm, he heard some noise and found his daughter being taken away by the suspects.
