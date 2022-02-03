Four arrested for planning robbery in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

The Jandiala police on Wednesday arrested four miscreants for planning a robbery. Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Varinder Singh, Majordeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Apart from this police nominated Prabha Singh, Surinder Singh and Angrej Singh for their involvement in plan.

ASI Manohar Singh said they got a tip-off that seven anti-social elements are planning to rob an ATM near canal bridge of Dharar village. The police raided on their hideout and nabbed four persons. While three of them are still absconding. The police booked them under Sections 399, 402 of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts were on to nab the remaining three accued.