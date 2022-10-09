 Four arrested for snatching : The Tribune India

Four arrested for snatching

The Maqboolpura police have arrested four snatchers in two separate cases while one of their associate managed to gave a slip to cops. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Maqboolpura police have arrested four snatchers in two separate cases while one of their associate managed to gave a slip to cops. Those arrested were identified as Sandeep Singh alias Joban of Sandhu Chowk, Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Shaheed Baba Sangat Singh Nagar, Ajay Singh aka Guggu and Manishwar Singh. Lovepreet Singh of Baba Jeewan Singh Da Gurdwara, Verka, could not be caught. Sandeep and Harpreet were held for snatching a purse from Sareeja Basi while Ajay and Manishwar had snatched a mobile phone from Arjun Kumar Yadav. Lovepreet was accomplice of Ajay and Manishwar. Two separate cases under Sections 379-B, 34, 411 of the IPC were registered in this regard. TNS

Man booked for seeling fake items

Amritsar: The Division A police have arrested Ramesh Kuar of Pawan Nagar, Batala Road, for allegedly selling fake cosmetic goods. The suspect has a shop at IDH market. He was arrested following a complaint by Sanjiv Kumar of ICVA Group in Mumbai. The police confiscated fake cosmetic material of different brands from the shop. A case under Section 63, 65 of the Copyrights Act and Section 420 of the IPC was registered against him. TNS

Two nabbed with illicit liquor

Amritsar: The cantonment police arrested Vikram Singh of Kherabad and Ranjit Singh alias Tota of Sundar Nagar, Kherabad, for bootlegging and recovered 100 bottles of illicit liquor from them. The suspects were travelling in an auto-rickshaw when they were nabbed with the illicit liquor. A case under the Excise Act was registered against them. TNS

SGPC condemns sacrilege incident

Amritsar: The SGPC has condemned the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bishanpur village in Hoshiarpur. It urged the Centre to ask the US government to punish culprits for kidnapping and killing of a Punjabi family. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president, SGPC, said several incidents of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib have occurred in the past. He urged the government to investigate these matters seriously and take stern legal action against the people behind the incident. TNS

Soft-skill training from next week

Amritsar: The District Employment and Business Bureau will begin its second batch of soft-skill training session next week. The registration for this batch is underway at the local bureau office. The aspirants will be trained in necessary skills for clearing a job interview in the private sector. Vikramjeet, Deputy Director of the bureau, said, “Soft-skill courses are needed for young aspirants to help them improve their skills.”

