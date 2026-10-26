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Home / Amritsar / Four arrested while consuming heroin in Naushehra Pannuan

Four arrested while consuming heroin in Naushehra Pannuan

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:02 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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A police party, led by ASI Kulwinder Singh, in-charge of Police Post Naushehra Pannuan of the Sarhali police, arrested two persons who were allegedly consuming heroin in a room inside the stadium of Naushehra Pannuan yesterday.

The accused were identified as Kuldeep Singh and Robindeep Singh, residents of Dhotian’s farm houses.

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ASI Kulwinder Singh said a silver “panni”, lighter and a rolled note of Rs 10 had been seized from the accused.

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Meanwhile, the police of Harike also arrested two persons while consuming heroin. The accused were identified as Dharminder Singh, a resident of Beri Mohalla, Harike and Vishal Singh, a resident of Marr Road, Harike.

The accused were consuming heroin inside the panchayat house of the village. In this regard, cases have been registered against the accused under Sections 27, 61, 85 of the NDPS Act.

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