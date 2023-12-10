Four arrested with snatched scooter in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 9

The city police have arrested four alleged snatchers, including two juveniles, and recovered a snatched scooter from their possession. They had looted the scooter from Shehraj Singh, a resident of Ranjit Avenue, on Wednesday evening when he was returning home after attending a tuition class.

Two of the suspects arrested were identified as Karanjit Singh, alias Mani, and Tanvir Singh, alias Love, both residents of Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar. They were brought on police remand for further investigations. The police have recovered the snatched scooter and two two-wheelers used in the crime.

ACP (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said Shehraj was returning from Rani Ka Bagh area on his scooter (PB-02-07-3971) and reached on the backside of the district shopping centre when the accused intercepted him and snatched his scooter.

He said during investigations, the police arrested two youths who came on a scooter for committing another snatching. They were found to be juvenile. Their interrogation led to the arrest of their accomplices Karanjit and Tanvir, besides recovery of two two-wheelers.