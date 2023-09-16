Four arrested with weapons, heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

Acting on a tip-off shared through the recently launched drug tip number (9780077033), the Amritsar rural police on Friday arrested four persons and seized four weapons, ammunition and 263-gm heroin from their possession.

They were identified as Satnam Singh, alias Sagar, of Manawala, Vishavnath Singh of Bashambarpura village, Gurpreet Singh of Naushehra Khurd village and Nishan Singh of Manawala.

Superintendent of Police (PBI) Gurpartap Singh Sahota said the police got a tip-off that Satnam Singh, alias Sagar, was having illegal weapons and drugs. Following this, a police team led by Chatiwind police station SHO Harpal Singh was formed and a raid was conducted at the residence of Satnam Singh.

During the raid, the police also nabbed three other suspects and recovered four pistols of .30 bore, five magazines, six live rounds and 263-gm heroin from their possession. A car (PB10-Z-0115) was also seized from the house.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act was registered against them and their backward and forward links were being looked into, said Sahota.