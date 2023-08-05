Four booked for molesting woman

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

The Ajnala police have arrested two persons out of five suspects booked for outraging the modesty of a 24-year-old woman in Dalla Rajputa village here on Thursday. The incident occurred on July 30 while a complaint was registered yesterday. Those arrested have been identified as Sukhdev Singh and Surma Singh while their three accomplices Babbu Singh, Saba and Bash Singh are absconding.

The victim alleged that on July 30 evening, she heard cries outside her house and found that the suspect were beating her brother with sticks. The victim said as she rushed to save her brother, the suspects caught hold of her. She alleged that the suspects tore her clothes and stripped her. She said when the people gathered, the suspects fled from the spot after threatening her. The police said raids were on to arrest the remaining suspects.