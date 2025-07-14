DT
PT
Four booked for thrashing granthi

Four booked for thrashing granthi

Our Correspondent
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:11 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
The Lopoke police have booked four persons for allegedly thrashing a granthi who stopped them from consuming some drugs near a gurdwara.

The incident occurred at Thatha village on Saturday evening. Those booked were identified as Ashwani, Sonu, Heera Singh and Kabal Singh, all residents of Chogawan. No arrest has been made till now.

Victim Sarwan Singh (50) told the police that he works as a granthi at Gurdwara Baba Jeewan Singh at Thatha village. He said yesterday, he had gone to the Chogwan village gurdwara where he found four persons consuming some kind of drugs opposite to the shrine.

He said when he objected to this, the accused starting beating him up. He said he was badly thrashed and seriously injured by them.

When nearby residents started gathering, the accused escaped from the spot. Residents rushed him to the Lopoke Civil Hospital for treatment.

