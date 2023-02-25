Four child labourers rescued in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, February 24

The Chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo, rescued four children from a road construction site here today. He was in the city to attend a seminar.

During his visit, he found some children working at the road construction site in the civil lines area. The road was being recarpeated by the Municipal Corporation (MC).

Priyank Kanoongo stated that the children confessed that they belong to Bihar’s Saharsa district and some agent brought them here for bonded labour. Kanoongo claimed that they were given just food in return of the work. The commission immediately called the road contractor and SDO of Municipal Corporation, who was in-charge of the construction.

“I have submitted a formal complaint at the Civil Lines police station to register an FIR against the concerned authorities and agents. Meanwhile, a rehabilitation process is also initiated. The government will pay them Rs 20,000 each. Then, the Bihar government has to pay Rs 50,000 to them for the rehabilitation” said Kanoogo.

Advocate MK Sharma, member, Child Welfare Committee (CWC), said, “The rescued children have been sent at Khalsa Orphanage Home, Putalighar. We will provide them assistance for the rehabilitation.”

Meanwhile, Kanoongo claimed that he got a call from the husband of a government official and he threatened him to not lodge an FIR against the SDO of MC and road contractor. The caller asked him to settle the matter. The cops at the Civil Lines Police station recorded the statements and initiated the action.