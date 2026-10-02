Four cricketers from DAV College shine in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Four cricketers from DAV College Amritsar—Salil Arora, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Rishabh Gupta and Aseem Kohli made a strong impact in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, delivering impressive performances for their respective teams.

Their performances throughout the league drew attention and brought recognition to the college’s cricketing talent. The inaugural league featured six teams representing different regions of Punjab such as Fazilka Falcons, Amritsar Surmaz, Ludhiana Lions, Jalandhar Warriors, Mohali Kings and Bathinda Royals.

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Salil Arora, known for his power-hitting and finishing ability, represents Punjab in domestic cricket and was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 1.50 crore for the IPL 2026 season. He is the second batsman from Amritsar to earn an IPL contract after Abhishek Sharma.

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Salil shot into the national spotlight during the 2025–26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he smashed an unbeaten 125 off 45 balls, including 11 sixes, against Jharkhand. He reached his century in just 39 balls.

Aseem Kohli, an emerging all-rounder, also impressed in the league while representing Ludhiana Lions alongside Salil Arora. Rishabh Gupta and Taranveer Singh Randhawa, both known for their aggressive batting, further strengthened the college’s representation among the league’s promising young cricketers.

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All four players are currently undergoing training for their respective state and national-level tournaments. The college honoured them for their performances and achievements in cricket.

DAV College Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta congratulated the players and described their performances as a matter of pride for the institution. He said the college remained committed to promoting sports and providing its players with better training facilities and opportunities.

Dr Amardeep Gupta said the Punjab T20 League was a state-level competition aimed at providing emerging cricketers with an opportunity to play competitive cricket alongside established players and showcase their talent.

Head of the Sports Department Dr B B Yadav also praised the four players and their coach, Rajan Gill, for their hard work, discipline and team spirit.