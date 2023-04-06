Four-day cultural fest kicks off at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

The inter-departmental four-day cultural festival Jashan-2023 of Guru Nanak Dev University started here today in the Dasmesh Auditorium. Students of various departments of the university are participating in this four-day event, which would be conclude on April 8.

Sandip Rishi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, was the chief guest. In his address, Rishi said that cultural and artistic activities were essential part of student life. ‘By participating in such activities, students become more passionate and more confident. Any competition should be played with discipline and with the spirit of sportsmanship,” said Rishi.

Prof Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi in his welcome address said the university was committed to provide facilities to its students for research, academics, sports, arts and other innovative activities. He said the main objective of ‘Jashan’ was to hone the hidden talent within the students and to hunt new talent. He said that the student-artists from various department of the university were participating in the domains of dance, music, fine arts, literary activities and theatre.

On the first day, competitions in bhangra, shabad bhajan were held. The varsity also held Punjabi singer Bir Singh’s live concert. During the day, geet gazal, folk song were held in the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium. The quiz competition was also held in conference hall of the university.