Four-day event to mark 300th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh ends

Prominent personalities from the Sikh community took part in the concluding day events of the four-day Gurmat Samagam organised by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 300th anniversary of the martyrdom of Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Ji Wan and other martyred Singhs, at Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Tara Singh Wan on Saturday.

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During the function held at Diwan Hall after the Bhog of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Ji Wan, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Sikh heroes whose martyrdom centenary was being celebrated today, chose to become martyrs for the respect of the hair (kesan) while upholding Sikh principles. He said there is a need to take inspiration from history and make children pledge to be righteous today.

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The acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said Majha had produced many heroes who attained martyrdom while fighting against oppression. He said that the days observed for these heroes who attained martyrdom, while upholding the principles of the Guru, remind the new generation of their heritage. Talking about the Bandi Singhs, Jathedar Gargaj said that Sikh sentiments have always been ignored, which is a manifestation of the government’s double standards towards the community.

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On the occasion, Singh Sahib Giani Amarjit Singh and Kathavachak Baba Banta Singh Mundapind shared history with the congregation. During the function, senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal Virsa Singh Valtoha, Padma Shri awardee Baba Sewa Singh Khadoor Sahib, Jathedar Baba Balbir Singh 96th Crori, Baba Avtar Singh Sursingh, Additional Chief Granthi of Takht Sri Patna Sahib Giani Gurdial Singh and others also addressed the congregation and paid tribute to the martyrs. A number of SGPC members too were present on the occasion. Personal secretary Shahbaz Singh, additional secretary Bijay Singh, deputy secretary Gurnam Singh, Harbhajan Singh Waqta, Sukhbir Singh, Akali leader Bibi Kanchanpreet Kaur, former secretary Harbhajan Singh Manawan, Sukhdev Singh Bhura Kohna and Baba Sukha Singh Sarhali were also present on the occasion.