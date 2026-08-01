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Home / Amritsar / Four held for attack on Chamiari police post

Four held for attack on Chamiari police post

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:31 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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The police say all four accused were arrested on July 30. They had hurled a petrol bomb at the police post. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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In a major breakthrough, the Amritsar Rural Police have arrested four accused involved in the attack on the Chamiari police post, falling under the Ajnala police station jurisdiction.

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Over a week ago, motorcycle-borne assailants, identified as Manideep Singh, Pardeep Singh, alias Laddu (Labba), andKaranveer Singh, alias Gora, hurled an incendiary object at the police post.

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DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a social media post, stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused got in touch with an ISI-sponsored handler, Rana Bai, through social media and received Rs 15,000 to execute the attack. He was to get another Rs 50,000 post attack.

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An FIR was registered at the Ajnala police station in this connection.

The DSP said efforts were on to uncover the funding channels. He said the Punjab Police remained committed to taking strict action against anti-national elements and ensuring peace, safety, and security across the state.

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Giving the details of the attack, SSP (Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said all four accused were arrested on July 30 on the basis of a CCTV footage. They had hurled a petrol bomb at the police post on the intervening night of July 20 and 21, he added.

The money came from a foreign bank account, the police said.

Also, the accused’s connection with the murder of ASI Joga Singh, who was shot while riding an Activa, is being investigated.

SSP Chahal said the accused did not have any criminal record and that they attacked the police post only to make a video and post it online.

Police establishments in Punjab have seen several similar attacks in the past two years.

Low-intensity explosions and grenade attacks have been reported in border districts like Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

Probe agencies have previously flagged the use of hand grenades in attempts to target the police infrastructure, though many attacks did not result in casualties. The recurring pattern has prompted heightened vigil at police stations and security installations across the state.

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