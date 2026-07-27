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Home / Amritsar / Four held with 5 pistols, 2 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Four held with 5 pistols, 2 kg heroin, Rs 5 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons and narcotics

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar addresses the media after the arrest of four persons with five pistols, 2 kg of heroin and Rs 5 lakh in drug money, in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
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The Amritsar police have busted a cross-border illegal arms and narcotics smuggling module with the arrest of four alleged operatives and recovered five .30 bore pistols, 2.015 kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh suspected drug money from their possession.

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The arrested accused were identified as Bittu Kumar alias Bhaiya (20), a resident of Navi Abadi, Amritsar; Sahib Singh (21), originally from Dhagana village and currently residing at Fateh Singh Colony; Sanjeev Kumar alias Nannu (22), a resident of Pink Colony, Tarn Taran; and Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (22), a resident of Chhiddan village here.

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Director General Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were involved in cross-border smuggling of illegal weapons and narcotics. He said further investigations were under way to trace the forward and backward linkages of the network and identify other members of the cartel.

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Police Commissioner, Amritsar Police Commissionerate, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, acting on specific intelligence, police teams first arrested Bittu and Sahib Singh and seized one pistol from them. Based on their disclosure statements, two more pistols were recovered.

During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to have been involved in cross-border drug and weapons trafficking and named their accomplices, following which police arrested Sanjeev Kumar and Sandeep Singh. The police recovered 2.015 kg heroin and Rs 5 lakh, believed to be drug proceeds, from their possession.

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Two additional pistols were later recovered on the disclosure of Sandeep Singh, taking the total recovery to five firearms.

Bhullar said Bittu Kumar was already wanted in several criminal cases related to the Arms Act and theft. He added that all four arrested accused were young.

A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act and the NDPS Act has been registered at Sadar police station, Amritsar. Further investigations are in progress to identify the Pakistan-based handlers and local associates linked to the smuggling network.

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