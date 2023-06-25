Four held with 684-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 24

The district police arrested four persons in three separate cases with 684-gm of heroin on Friday. The seized drug is valued at Rs 3.42 crore in the international market, the police said.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said a patrol party of the Kacha Pakka police station, led by Sub-Inspector Kewal Singh, arrested Gurjit Singh of Koharka village with 110-gm heroin. In another case, Kanwalpreet Singh of Kang village was arrested with 274 gm of heroin by the Goindwal Sahib police.

The police had also seized the motorcycle he was riding on during the seizure of the contraband. Meanwhile, the Golidwal Sahib police arrested Gurpreet Singh Gullu of Tur village and Mandip Singh of Shahabpur village near Tur village with 300-gm heroin. Cases under the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused.