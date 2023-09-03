Four held with 770-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 2

The Amritsar (Rural) police have seized 770 gm of heron in two separate incidents and arrested four persons in this connection. Those arrested were identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Bange Kalan village, Bikramjit Singh of Harsha Chhinna village in the Rajasansi area, and Jugraj Singh and Malkeet Singh, both residents of Khairabad village.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh said the police got a tip-off that the suspects had links with Pakistan-based smugglers and used to smuggle the contraband through drones. Later, they supplied drugs to their clients.

The informer told the police that the duo were present near Mode village sports grounds waiting for a client on their bike. The police team raided the spot and arrested Manpreet and Bikramjit. During search, the police seized 470 gm of heroin from them.

In the second incident the police laid a naka at the Kamboh chowk and intercepted a bike coming from Dhaula village side. Jugraj was driving the bike while Malkeet was riding pillion. The police confiscated 300 gm of heroin from Malkeet. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and futher probe initiated into the matter.