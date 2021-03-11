Four held with heroin, 7 booked for possessing illegal liquor

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

The district police have registered 11 cases in the last 24 hours in different police stations for possession of illegal intoxicating substances.

Four out of 11 persons have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In one of these cases, the police have arrested Harwinder Singh of Mattewal and Akashdeep Singh of Bagga with 263 gm of heroin, one pistol, two magazines and nine bullets.

In another case, Jodha Singh of Dharar village was arrested with 10 gm of heroin by the Jandiala Guru police station. The Lopoke police have also arrested one Gurnam Singh of Chainpur village with 10 gm of heroin.

The C Division police station has arrested two persons — Sham Singh and Krishna — both residents of Gilwali gate along with 100 gm of heroin and a weighing machine.

The district police have booked seven persons in different cases for possession of illegal liquor.