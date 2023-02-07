Four held with narcotics

Amritsar: The city police have arrested four persons in separate cases and recovered 45 gm of heroin from their possession. Sikander Singhand and Kulde Singh of the Sandhu Colony were nabbed with 20-gm heroin while Arvinder Singh of Jhabal in Tarn Taran was held with 20-gm heroin. Besides, the police also arrested Bunty Kumar of New Preet Nagar with 5-gm heroin. TNS
Mobiles seized from jail inmates
Amritsar: The Amritsar Central Jail authorities found four mobile phones during a search operation in the jail premises yesterday. Two of the phones had been abandoned while two other phones were seized from inmates Mukesh Kumar of Hazipur in Bihar and Prince of Batala. Following complaints by the jail authorities, the police have registered three separate FIRs in this regard.
