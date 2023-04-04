Four incidents of snatching rock Amritsar

Amritsar, April 3

The city witnessed four snatching incidents on Sunday. Though the police have registered separate cases in this connection, they were yet to make any breakthrough in these cases.

Nishan Singh, a local resident, told the police that six miscreants travelling on two bikes snatched his bike, cash and mobile phone when he was returning home after paying obeisance at Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara.

He said he along with his friend Yuvraj Singh had gone to the shrine in Tarn Taran on their bike (PB-02-DH-2422). He said while returning, they were passing through the Bhagtanwala grain market. When they reached near the entrance gate of the market, six persons riding two bikes stopped them by brandishing a sharp-edged weapon. He said they snatched his bike, Rs 5,000 and his mobile phone.

The Gate Hakima police have registered a case under Sections 379-B, 148 and 149 of the IPC in this connection.

Similarly, unidentified persons snatched a scooter from another local resident, identified as Munish Kumar. He had borrowed it from his neighbour for buying some domestic items. He said he took scooter (PB-02-EK-8406) from his neighbor and went to near SSSS for buying milk on Sunday morning.

He said when he was returning, three bike-borne miscreants came and snatched the scooter. The accused had covered their faces and put up a black tape on the number plate of their bike. The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC in this regard.

In two different instances, two unidentified persons snatched mobiles phones from Muskan Jaiswal and Jasleen Kaur near the Inter-State Bus Terminus and Chowk Pragdas area, respectively.

The police have stated that the CCTV cameras in the area were being scanned to find clues about the perpetrators in these instances. They said investigations were in progress and the accused would be arrested soon.