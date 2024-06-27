Four industrial units with Rs 25 cr investment okayed by admn

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 26

More than 200 persons are likely to gain employment after the district administration approved four commercial entities with an investment of Rs 25 crore under the Right to Business Act.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori issued approval letters to the four industrial units found eligible during a meeting of the district-level committee held here on Tuesday. These commercial entities include Ganesh Milk Products, Nadar Rice Mill, Sondh Prit Pack Solutions and New Life Hospital.

In order to increase investment opportunities in the state and create employment prospects, the Punjab government is providing various facilities online to industrialists related to their business, so that they do not have to visit different offices and all facilities are provided to them through a single window.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs, the Deputy Commissioner said solving their problems was the first priority of the administration. He said that the government had also assured the industrialists that all the facilities under the Right to Business Act will be provided and all work is being done accordingly.

